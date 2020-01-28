Uganda Premier League (Match Fay 19 – Tuesday Results):

Onduparaka 2-1 Busoga United

Busoga United Tooro United 1-1 URA

URA Mbarara City 0-0 Vipers

Vipers Kyetume 0-2 KCCA

KCCA Proline 2-1 Police

Onduparaka Football Club beat visitors Busoga United 2-1 at the Green Light Stadium in Arua on Tuesday.

Julius Malingumu and Rashid Okocha found the goals for the Catarpillars.

Midfielder Nelson Mandela got the consolation for the visitors.

Malingumu gave Onduparaka the lead in the 25th minute.

The lead however was short lived as the visitors brought the game level through Mandela three minutes later.

Half time of this contest ended one goal apiece.

Okocha scored the winner in the 68th minute.

Busoga United’s would be equalizer by Lawrence “Enzo” Tezikya was disallowed for an off-side call from the referee after goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa had spilled a well struck free-kick from Ivan Wani.

Referee Gilbert Ngyendo cautioned only one player in the game; Onduparaka’s Gibson Adinho in the 62th minute.

Malingumu was named the pilsner man of the match, earning Shs 100,000 and a plaque.

Onduparaka thus secured their 9th victory of the season, taking them to 30 points from 19 matches as they jumped to third place.

Busoga remained o 27th points in the 7th position, a slot below their rivals BUL whom they face this Saturday.

Team Line Ups:

Onduparaka XI: Yusuf Wasswa Yusuf (GK), Gasper Alex Adriko, Hassan Muhammad, Muhammad Rashid, Rashid Okocha, Denis Andama, Rajab Kakooza, Gibson Adinho, Ezra Bida, Julius Malingunu, Jamal Malish

Subs: Richard Ayiko, John Rogers, Joel Jangeyambe, Adinan Bheto, Allan Busobozi

Busoga United XI: Rogers Omedua (G.K), Abubaker Otwao, Julius Adebo, Kenneth Ssemakula, Douglas Muganga, George Kasonko, Ivan Wani, David Bagole, Nelson Mandela, Lawrence Tezikya, Jeromy Kirya

Subs: Ali Kimera (G.K), Hakim Magombe, Musa Magumba, Paul Ssekulima, Shafic Kakeeto

Match Officials