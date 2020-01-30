Uganda Premier League (Match Day 19 – Wednesday Results):

BUL 0-0 Wakiso Giants

Wakiso Giants SC Villa 1-0 Express

Express Bright Stars 2-1 Maroons

Jinja based entity BUL Football Club continues with their dismissal start since the 2019 – 2020 second round kicked off.

In four matches, BUL has lost thrice, drawn once and also bowed out of the Uganda Cup at the hands of lowly opposition, Mvara Boys.

The latest goal-less draw with Wakiso Giants at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Wednesday left far-fetched reactions.

Against Wakiso Giants, BUL who started life minus the sacked manager Peter Onen, technical director Frank “Video” Anyau and goalkeeping coach Abdul Kigenyi also missed a penalty, and so did their visitors.

BUL continues with their win-less streak in the second round since the opening losses to Bright Stars (1-0), URA (3-1) and Maroons (2-0).

In the Wakiso Giants game, there were two missed penalties in the goal-less stalemate.

Wakiso Giants missed their penalty kick in the first half through Viane Ssekajugo in the 20th minute.

On the other hand, BUL wasted their opportunity when second half substitute Hamis Tibita was denied by goalkeeper Derrick Emukule in the closing stages of the match.

They played to the 6th draw of the season, staying 6th on the 16 team log with 30 points.

Wakiso Giants have so far had three draws as they are 8th with 24 points.

Facebook | Busoga United BUL Football Club

Next In Line:

BUL visits Busoga United in the mother of all battles during the explosive derby at the Mighty Arena in Jinja on Saturday, 1st February 2020.

Now under Arthur Kyesmira, Dan Kabale and David “Tilika” Kiwanuka, BUL will seek quick answers prior to the Busoga United contest.

For starters, BUL lost 3-0 to the nemesis side during the first round at Njeru.

Meanwhile, Wakiso Giants will play host to Bright Stars on Sunday, 2nd February 2020 at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium in Wakiso.

BUL FC Remaining Matches: