Match Day 19 of the Uganda Premier League was successfully played on Tuesday and Wednesday with eight games played covered across different grounds.

The biggest game of the day was the Kampala derby between SC Villa and Express where the former came out victorious.

Proline FC put a halt to Police FC six-game unbeaten in the league, Wakiso Giants FC survived a late penalty to snatch a point off BUL FC while Tooro United FC fought hard to hold on-form URA FC.

Kawowo Sports’ Joel Muyita brings you the best XI of Match Day 19.

Derrick Emukule (Wakiso Giants FC)

A number of goalkeepers were outstanding on match day 19 and it was hard for me to pick one who deserved to be on the team.

Mathias Muwanga and Joel Mutakubwa ended on a losing end for Express FC and Kyetume FC respectively but they had a good display on match day 19.

I have decided to choose Wakiso Giants’ Derrick Emukule who on top of a good performance throughout the game saved Hamisi Tibita’s stoppage-time penalty to help the Purple Sharks earn a point off BUL FC at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

James Begesa (Proline FC)

Derrick Ndahiro (SC Villa)

He continues to put up consistent performance for the Jogoos and was very key as they completed a double over eternal rivals Express FC.

Ndahiro was able to execute his primary role of defending, ably taming Frank Ssenyondo and even when SC Villa went into attack, he offered support.

He gets into my team of match day 19 ahead of Rashid Okocha who equally was excellent and scored the winning goal against Busoga United FC, his first goal for the club.

Mustafa Mujjuzi (Proline FC)

A brace against Police FC, ensured Proline FC returned to winning ways, putting a halt to the Cops’ six-game unbeaten run in the league.

Mujjuzi’s two goals against Police FC came from the spot and the defender was able to convert on both occasions.

Peter Magambo (KCCA FC)

KCCA FC Peter Magambo started against Kyetume FC

In the absence of Samuel Kato who was relegated to the bench, the lanky defender formed a formidable partnership with John Revita as KCCA FC registered their third clean sheet on the road in the league this season. The other two came against Busoga United FC and Proline FC.

Magambo also set up Sadat Anaku for KCCA FC first goal against Kyetume FC with a long ball from within his own half to find the striker on the right flank before sending a ferocious strike at the near post.

Sula Ssebunza (Bright Stars FC)

Took control of proceedings in the midfield for Bright Stars and like he has done on previous occasions, he took the responsibility to convert a penalty and a winning goal in this regard deep into stoppage time.

He was eventually named man of the match as Bright Stars FC edged Maroons FC 2-1 to return to winning ways.

Alex Emmanuel Wasswa (SC Villa)

He hasn’t fully established himself as a starter for SC Villa this season, making only three starts and two of those coming in the second round.

However, he had a sublime performance, scoring the lone goal of the game to help SC Villa claim all three points against Express FC.

Joseph Mandela (Proline FC)

Captained Proline FC in the game against Police FC and he was involved in the second goal.

He was brought down inside the area by Police FC defender Joseph Ssentume for Proline to get their second penalty on the day that was converted by Mustafa Mujjuzi

Julius Malingumu (Onduparaka FC)

Malingumu has been a key figure for Onduparaka FC in his first season at the club, scoring on seven occasions and registering one assist.

Against Busoga United FC, he opened the scores heading home from Jamal Malish’s cross.

Erisa Ssekisambu (KCCA FC)

A man of the match performance from Erisa Ssekisambu who also appeared on the score sheet as KCCA FC defeated Kyetume FC 2-0 at the Mighty Arena.

David Owori (SC Villa)

A key player for SC Villa and given his ability to play in different positions, he was deployed as a right winger against Express FC.

He nearly came to opening the scores but goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga stood firm to save.

Owori assisted Wasswa for the lone goal with his well weighed cross finding the latter inside the area to score.

Coach: Edward Kaziba (SC Villa)

Honourable Mentions: Mathias Muwanga (Express FC), Rashid Okocha (Onduparaka FC), Hakim Kiwanuka (Proline FC), Nicholas Kabonge (SC Villa)