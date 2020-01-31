Kobs will be looking to keep pressure on the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League leaders Heathens when they take on Warriors on Saturday at Legends.

The 2016 champions have been rolling since falling to their rivals on the opening day of the season, registering five wins and three have come with a bonus point.

With Warriors, whose honeymoon ended having lost the last two, up next for Kobs, Davis Kiwalabye will want his charges to continue piling pressure on the leaders.

Kobs go into the fixture on the back of their biggest win of the season having run over Impis and with the explosive backline that has Daudi Ssemwami, Ian Munyani, Adrian Kasito, Justin Kimono and returning Keith Seruyange, Kobs are odds-on to secure a bonus-point victory.

For Warriors, it will be another game that could be about damage limitation with Richard Kinyai the only threat with his boot.

Team Lists

Warriors XV: 1. Moses Mutumba, 2. Cyrus Wathum, 3. Adson Mugerwa, 4. Komakech Akera, 5. Micheal Aling, 6. Raymond Ogwang, 7. Latif Abdalah, 8. Shadrak Manano, 9. Henry Musisi, 10. David Otwi, 11. Ochan Juma, 12. Daniel Buule, 13. Owen Kinyera, 14. Isaac Tago, 15. Richard Kinyai

Reserves: 16. Charles Lutaaya, 17. Shamma Akandinda, 18. Isreal Barigye, 19. Erasmus Aredo, 20. Isaac Kimera, 21. Simon Peter Nyeko, 22. Kakaire Arajahn, 23. Humphrey Orach

Kobs XV: 1. Blair Ayebazibwe, 2. Faragi Odugo, 3. Ronald Musajja, 4. Robert Aziku, 5. Emmanuel Ecodu, 6. Aaron Jurua, 7. Alhaji Manano, 8. Pius Ogena, 9. Ibrahim Khemis, 10. Ivan Kirabo, 11. Keith Seruyange, 12. Justin Kimono, 13. Ian Munyani, 14. Daudi Ssemwami, 15. Adrian Kasito

Reserves: 16. Brian Opara, 17. Brian Asaba, 18. Jude Juuko, 19. Simon Makumbi, 20. Samuel Tugabirwe, 21. Edgar Sseruwagi, 22. Joseph Aredo, 23. Raymond Mukwaya