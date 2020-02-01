2020 Uganda Wildlife Marathon – Sunday, 23rd February

Start: 7 AM

Categories: 5KM, 10KM, 21KM & 42 KM

Registration Fees:

Corporate – 1 M

– 1 M Individuals – 20,000/= per ticket

– 20,000/= per ticket Student teams (20) – 300,000/=

– 300,000/= Student teams (50) – 750,000/=

– 750,000/= Individual Students (Primary & Students) – 5000/=

*Theme: Run to educate children of fallen rangers

*Starting & Finishing Point: Uganda Museum

*Registration Points: UWA, UWEC, Uganda Museum, WCU, MTWA and Auto

There is always a genuine cause as to why different runs and marathons are organized.

First things first; runs provide a platform for personalities of varying age-groups, either gender and clusters of life to exercise their bodies in unison over different distances deemed by the organizers in the box.

Others are set up to provide the networking role whereas majority are envisaged as quick and easy ways of soliciting funds for specific purposes.

All is set for the 2020 Uganda Wildlife Marathon who major aim among others is to raise funds that will be channeled towards school dues for orphaned children of fallen game rangers.

This marathon will be held on Sunday, 23rd February with the start and finish points at the Uganda Museum.

Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE Participants ready to be flagged by State Minister of Children’s affairs Hon. Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi prior to a previous wildlife marathon at Uganda Museum in 2017

All participants in the various catergories of 5KM, 10KM, 21KM and 42 KM will be expected to assemble by 7 AM and make perfect use of the cool morning weather before the sun comes out. Yusuf Mwanje, Uganda WildLife Authority (UWA) official

Organizers have set different registration fees ranging from 5000/= for each of the primary and secondary school students.

Student teams making numbers of 50 will pay 750,000/= and 30 teams will part with 300,000/=.

Individual tickets cost 20,000/= each whereas the corporate entity will pay 1,000,000 per group.

Registration Points:

Some of the registration points for the tickets include; Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) headquarters, Uganda Wildlife Edudation Centre (UWEC) in Entebbe, Uganda Museum, WCU, MTWA and Auto.

There is an option for mobile money registration on 0776-840077 (MTN)

The run will also rhyme with the goal of sustaining all wildlife for the benefit of the present and future generations.

Key partners:

The Government of Uganda leads the cast of sponsors, partners and stake holders.

Others include Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), Uganda Wildlife Education Center, Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), TOTAL, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), WWF, WCS, BMCT and many more.