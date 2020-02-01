Uganda Premier League | Matchday 20 – Saturday Result

Match 155: Busoga United 2-1 BUL

Busoga United Football Club recovered from a goal down to overcome rivals BUL 2-1 in a Uganda Premier League contest played at the Mighty Arena in Jinja on Saturday evening.

Defender Musa Walangira headed home the opener off Fredrick Kigozi’s telling free-kick on the quarter hour mark.

Workaholic midfielder David Bagoole restored parity two minutes later with the equalizer.

Busoga United took the lead for the first time in the game on the stroke of half time, thanks to striker Lawrence Tezikya’s header past goalkeeper Abdul Kimera off Dan Ssewava’s cross.

There were no further goals in the subsequent half in a game watched by a big crowd.

FIFA Referee Ali Sabila Chelengat cautioned defender Shafik Kakeeto two minutes into the second half, the only player booked.

Tezikya was named the man of the match.

Busoga United completed a seasonal double over their rivals having triumphed majestically 3-0 during the first round contest played at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

The defeat means that BUL has not won any game in five matches played thus far since the second round kicked off.

Now under a care taker coach in Dan Kabale, BUL has lost 1-0 to Bright Stars, 3-1 to URA, 2-0 to Maroons and lately the 2-1 in the derby to Busoga United.

Their only point was during the goal-less home with Wakiso Giants at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Busoga United remains a team on mission with four wins of five matches since the kick off of the second round.

They overcame Express (2-0), SC Villa (1-0), Mbarara City (1-0) and now 2-1 over rivals BUL.

Busoga United’s only grey area was during the 2-1 loss away to Onduparaka at the Green Light Stadium, Arua.

The sweet victory means that Abbey Capello Bogere Kikomeko’s side has now displaced BUL from 6th place on the log although both clubs have 30 points apiece.

Match day 20 continues with a couple of games on the menu.

Team Line Ups:

Busoga United XI: Rogers Omeddwa (G.K), Abubaker Otwao, Julius Debbo Junior, Shafiq Kakeeto, Nelson Mandela, Douglas Muganga, David Bagoole, Lawrence Tezikya, Dan Sewava, Ivan Wani

Subs: Ali Kimera (G.K), Isma Kawawulo, Paul Sekulima, Musa Magumba, Hamim Magombe, Jeromey Kirya, Shafiq Batwawula

BUL XI: Abdul Kimera (G.K), Musa Walangira, Jimmy Kulaba, Willy Makulo, Godfrey Akol, Charles Ssebutinde, Richard Wandyaka, Joseph Ssemujju, Frederick Kigozi, James Otim, Musa Esenu

Subs: Sanon Mulabi (G.K), Allan Munaba, Robert Mukongotya, Simon Peter Oketch, Fredson Gwoto, Vitalis Tabu, Farouk Banga

Match Officials:

Center Referee: Ali Sabila Chelengat

Ali Sabila Chelengat 1 st Assistant Referee: Lee Okello

Lee Okello 2 nd Assistant Referee : Jane Mutonyi

: Jane Mutonyi Fourth Official : Ronald Madanda

: Ronald Madanda Referee Assessor: Asuman Kityo

Other Match Day 20 Games (*All Kick-off times at 4 PM):

Sunday, 2nd February 2020:

Vipers Vs Onduparaka – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

Express Vs Mbarara City – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso

Proline Vs Kyetume – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Wakiso Giants Vs Bright Stars – Kabaka Kyabaggu Sports Stadium, Wakiso

Monday, 3rd February 2020: