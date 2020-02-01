Mbwana Ally Samatta scored on his English Premier League debut as Aston Villa fell 2-1 to Bournemouth at Vitality stadium on Saturday.

The Tanzania headed home in the 70th minute to give his side hope of a comeback after Bournemouth had taken a 2-0 lead.

Phillip Billing and Nathan Ake scored for the hosts who finished the game with ten men after Jefferson Lerma was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Defeat leaves Aston Villa one place above the relegation zone with 25 points in as many games in 17th position.

Up next for Samatta will be a tough clash against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur.