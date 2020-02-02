Nile Special Stout Rugby Premiership Result;

Impis 10-24 Buffaloes

Nile Special Stout Rugby Premiership side Buffaloes survived a late surge by home side Impis as they eventually dispatched the outfit on Saturday at Makerere Rugby Grounds.

Buffaloes required a near perfect performance from Donald Oketayot at fly-half to succeed under immense pressure from a fan-buoyed ‘arrogant’ Impis.

At one moment, tempers flared as the fans from both sides almost spilled over amid ‘tough’ calls by centre referee Raymond Kisekka.

Buffaloes required 7 points from Donald Oketayot – scoring three tries from Faruk Hassan, Wlfred Seguya and Aaron Atoke to claim the infamous victory.

Impis almost over-turned the game in the second half after scoring one penalty from Henry Nsekuye and a try from Kenneth Muhumuza but a late controversial call seemed to have dented their luck.

The game kicked off a coupled of minutes from scheduled time and within the first minute, Buffaloes had already raced through to touch down courtesy of Faruk.

As Donald converted easily, fans couldn’t come to terms with the rude awakening at the grounds overlooked by Mulago Hospital.

Impis almost got a perfect response when Nsekuye got a chance to slot through, however his kick flew wide of the uprights.

There were moments of brilliance from Impis’ Mpoza Pius who impressed in the flanks as well as Seguya in the middle.

As the match drew closer to the mandatory break, Oketayot sprinkled some more awesomeness as he launched a good chip across the field that fell in Atoke’s path.

The latter touched, the former converting, to hand the visitors a 00-14 lead into half time.

In the second half, Impis came back a rejuvenated outfit. Nsekuye posted the team’s first points with a good penalty.

A few moments later, another penalty was awarded due to a high tackle by Shuan Mwebare, Nsekuye missing from the tee.

Buffaloes were showed three yellow cards for indiscipline and infringement and often played with 13 men.

Muhumuza notched Impis’ only try of the game – Sentongo Robert converting successfully but Oketayot scored another penalty thereafter to extend Buffaloes lead.

Seguya scored and converted the last try of the game to seal Buffaloes’ first bonus point of this season – moving 3rd on the log just behind Kobs and Heathens.