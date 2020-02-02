Jamal Salim and Al Hilal missed out on a spot in the quarter finals of the Caf Champions League after drawing 1-1 with record holders Al Ahly.

The closely contested game saw Al Ahly take the lead in the 47th minute through Mohamed Magdy Afsha but Al Hilal equalised in the closing stages through substitute Abdul Razig Omar.

The draw means Al Ahly finish second on the Group B table with 12 points, one better than Al Hilal who finish third.

Tunisia’s Etoile Du Sahel beat FC Platinum of Zimbabwe 2-0 to top the group and complete the quarter finals set.

Karim Aribi and Malik Baayo scored for the Tunisian side in Rades with all games coming after the break.

Only winners in the Quarter finals

Meanwhile, for the first time in the history of the competition, only past winners have reached the last eight.

Amongst them are 29 Caf Champions League titles with Al Ahly having the biggest share (9) while Etoile Du Sahel and Sundowns won one each.

The qualified teams for the quarter finals

Group A: TP Mazembe (DRC) and Zamalek (Egypt)

Group B: Al Ahly (Egypt) and Etoile Du Sahel (Tunisia)

Group C: Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA) and Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)

Group D: Esperance (Tunisia) and Raja Casablanca (Morocco)