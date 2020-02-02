Express FC 0-1 Mbarara City

Makweth Awol scored the winner as Mbarara City condemned Express FC to their fourth defeat in five second round games to leave George Ssimwogerere on the edge.

The South Sudan international nodded home nine minutes after recess to break the hosts’ resilience.

The hosts came into the game on the back of a devastating 1-0 loss to rivals SC Villa and they offered little to deserve at least a point from the game.

Express 0:1 Mbarara City #EXPMBA #UPLLive — Express FC (@ExpressFCUganda) February 2, 2020

Defeat, eleventh of the campaign for six time champions leaves the side one point and place above relegation zone while Mbarara City displace Wakiso Giants from 8th position with 26 points.

Express’ next game is another tough test as they travel to West Nile to face Onduparaka on Friday February 7 while Mbarara City will host Police FC