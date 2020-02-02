Sunday February 02, 2020

Kabaka Kyabagu stadium, Wakiso 4pm

An in form Bright Stars face another stern test when they visit Wakiso Giants at Kabaka Kyabagu stadium on Sunday.

Paul Kiwanuka’s side have won three of their four games so far in the second round and have since climbed from relegation zone to 13th on the log with 19 points.

However, their worst undoing has been an inferior away record where they are yet to register victory and face The Purple Sharks who have won six of their nine home games this season so far.

The visitors come into the game on the back of a late 2-1 win over Maroons at Kavumba while Wakiso Giants drew goalless with Bul at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

Without Karim Ndugwa, Charles Livingstone Mbabazi is expected to recall veteran striker Geoffrey Sserunkuma to the side but the main threat from the hosts comes from Viane Ssekajugo who has scored 8 goals so far.

The reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw with Tom Masiko scoring for the Sharks while Ronald Nkonge netted Bright Stars’ equaliser.