Sunday February 02, 2020

KCCA stadium, Lugogo 4pm

Neither Proline nor Kyetume will afford to drop points when they face off in a relegation six pointer at KCCA stadium, Lugogo on Sunday.

Proline are bottom of the table with 15 points and only four behind Kyetume who are one position above the drop zone.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-1 win over on form Police and will seek to build on that if they are to keep their survival fight alive.

On the other hand, Kyetume lost 2-0 to KCCA in their last game and are aware that failure to pick at least a point on Sunday will affect their survival chances.

Robert Ssentongo, Vincent Kayizzi and Cephas Kambugu will be the key players for the Slaughters who have lost all their previous visits to Lugogo this term.

Proline will hope Hamis Kizza, Brian Umony and Bright Anukani are in fine form on the day.

The reverse fixture ended 1-0 in favour of Jackson Mayanja’s side at Namboole.