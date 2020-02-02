Proline 0-1 Kyetume

Kyetume completed a double over Proline with a 1-0 win over the relegation bound hosts at KCCA stadium, Lugogo on Sunday.

An early goal by veteran striker Robert Ssentongo decided the tie that had Kyetume goalie Joel Mutakubwa deny Proline with point blank saves as the Slaughters held on for all points.

Ssentongo’s winner arrived in the 14th minute of the game but Proline failed to break a resilient Kyetume backline manned by goalie Mutakubwa.

Three points lift the Mukono based side to 11th on the 16-team table with 22 points, two above the drop zone while Proline stay at the base with 15 points in 20 games.