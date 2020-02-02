Sunday February 02, 2020

Kavumba Recreation Ground 4pm

Express FC could complete their first ever double over Mbarara City if they overcome the Ankole Lions on Sunday at Kavumba.

The game comes four days after a disappointing performance in which they lost 1-0 to rivals SC Villa piling more pressure on coach George Ssimwogerere.

With only one victory in the previous four games, the Red Eagles find themselves 12th on the table with 21 points, only two above safety and failure to beat Mbarara City will be more trouble for Ssimwogerere.

Frank Ssenyondo, Frank Kalanda and Disan Galiwango will be vital for the hosts while Mbarara City will rely on Ibrahim Oriti, Brian Aheebwa and Solomon Okwalinga to tame the Eagles.

Express fc won the reverse fixture 3-2 at Luzira with the winner in the 90th minute that gave them their first season win.