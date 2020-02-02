Wakiso Giants 1-1 Bright Stars

Gaddafi Wahab and Godwin Bbule were in inspired form as Wakiso Giants and Bright Stars played to a thrilling 1-1 draw on Sunday.

James Angu had put the visitors in the lead with a goal at the death of half time before new signing Wahab saw his free kick deflected into the net by Andrew Kiwanuka after the break.

The hosts had the better of opportunities in the first half with Wahab and Geoffrey Sserunkuma having their efforts saved by Bbule.

It appeared as though the two teams could go into the change rooms tied at 0-0 but Angu had other ideas as he found the back of the net after Wakiso Giants failed to clear their lines.

Charles Mbabazi made a change at the start of the second half with Tom Masiko coming off for Ayub Kisaliita.

Man of the match Wahab won a free kick on the left and from the resultant effort, Kiwanuka turned the ball into his own net.

From then on, it was the hosts all through with Sserunkuma again being denied by Bbule while substitutes Amos Muwonge and Yasin Mugume also came close.

Bright Stars also had an opportunity wasted by Juma Ssebaduka on a rare occasion in the second half but Bright Stars held on for a point that takes their tally to 20 points although they stay in the red zone.

Wakiso Giants also dropped to 9th on the table with 25 points after Mbarara City edged Express 1-0 in Kavumba.