The dead ball specialist Joshua “Tallest Muganda” Lubwama is back to serious action after months of inactivity.

Uganda Premier League club BUL FC has loaned the holding midfielder to FUFA Big League outfit Ndejje University Football Club for the rest of the season.

The loan tenure is six months that will help the midfielder attain the much treasured playing time since he marked a return from a career threating injury when he broke his leg on 6th April 2019.

Because of the injury, Lubwama missed the entire first round of the 2019-2020 season.

Upon successful surgery, treatment and rehabilitation, he returned to the football parameters in December 2019.

Ndejje University beat Uganda Premier League side Maroons to the signature of Lubwama.

“It is very exciting to be back on the field of play. I thank the medical team at BUL Football Club and my personal doctors, my immediate family members, teammates, coaches and everyone for the time I have away. Glory be to God” Lubwama noted.

Joshua "Tallest Muganda" Lubwama is also nicknamed Letti after the lanky former Uganda Cranes international Mike Letti

It should also be noted that his current employment contract at BUL will be expiring by 30th June 2020.

Lubwama is arguably among Uganda’s best dead-ball specialists with good ball shooting abilities with all ranges.

Ndejje University was relegated from top flight division last season and they are currently in the Rwenzori group.

They completed the first round of the FUFA Big League with 18 points from eight games.

Ndejje University will open the second round on 23rd-Febuary 2020 at The Arena of Visions against strugglers New Villa.