The inaugural Liquid Telecom Chief Executive Officers’ Golf championship at the par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course in Kigo was largely a success story.

The main objectives among others were fulfilled as the top company bosses braved the early morning rains to swing off the Tee boxes, avoid the numerous water hazards decimated across the lavish course, chip, approach and putt to glory.

Best of all, it was a great plat form offered to talk business, kill off the stress at work and network with a large field of over 100 top company executives.

Blue Cube and Galaxy FM’s Dr. Innocent Nahabwe, who also owns a string of other companies won day long championship whose morning hours was dominated by rains before the glowing sun heated up the afternoons.

At handicap 24, Nahabwe continues to improve his golfing skills as he tallied 36 stable ford points to win six months’ free home internet connection and a glittering trophy.

“I was a bit disorganized before my round because my caddie did not turn up. However, I managed to cool down and played. It was a great tournament and I am happy for the CEOs who competed in golf for the first time,” Nahabwe said.

Liquid Telecom’s Dennis Kahindi was also among the podium finishers after claiming the men’s nearest to the pin prize.

“My game was lousy. My target was four birdies and I indeed got about four of them,” Kahindi joked.

All group winners in both the ladies and men categories were awarded with trophies and three-months free home internet, courtesy of Liquid Telecom.

Resident golfer Martha Babirye, also the reigning women champion won two side bets prizes with the ladies nearest to the Pin and longest drive accolades.

With 29 stable ford points, Maxi Byenkya won group B ladies.

The group A winner was Wendy Angudeyo with 36 points.

West Nile’s Joseph Adrapi scored 35 points to toppled the rest of the other golf cluster in Group C.

John Mukiibi had 34 points to take the group B bragging rights, albeit on count back.

Patrick Mugisha scored 36 points to win group A.

The tourney will be an annual championship.

Longest Drive:

Men: Sam Ssejaaka

Women: Martha Babirye

Nearest to the Pin:

Men: Dennis Kahindi

Ladies: Martha Babirye

Pinga Mingi: Alex

Ladies:

Winner Group B

HC 19 – 29 Points Maxi Byenkya

Group A:

Hc 12 – 33 Points Wendy Angudeyo

Three months internet connection

Overall winner

H/C 12 – 38 Points

Innocent Ndahabwe