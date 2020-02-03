If there are positions at which JKL Lady Dolphins struggled on their way to the second straight Women’s National Basketball League title, it was small forward and center.

The departure of Jane Asinde left the side with Muhayimina Namuwaya the only option for the center with Stella Oyera and Hope Akello playing as stretch fives in turns.

At least they had the options at five but when Jamilah Nansikombi left for Moberly Area Community College, JKL had no small forward on the roster and often times played with three guards with Ritah Imanishimwe played at three.

|| CONFIRMATION – DONE DEAL || JKL Lady Dolphins BC have signed up UCU Lady Canons star Zainah Lokwameri. Zainah has won… Posted by JKL Dolphins Sports Club on Sunday, February 2, 2020

Ahead of the new season that tips off in a month’s time, the Lady Dolphins have found a solution to their small forward problem by signing Zainah Lokwameri.

Lokwameri joins the Namboole-based side from UCU Lady Canons, and like Brenda Ekone, she was part of the triumphant team in the Dar es Salaam at the Zone V Championship.

Having won three league titles (2015, 2016 and 2017) with UCU Lady Canons, Lokwameri who is one of the smartest players in the division brings loads of experience to the side.