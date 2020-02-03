Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) Monthly Awards:

Best of January 2020:

Winner: City Oilers Basketball Club – 250 Points

City Oilers Basketball Club – 1 st Runners up: Jemimah Nakawala (Table Tennis) – 230 Points

Jemimah Nakawala (Table Tennis) – 2nd Runners up: Hima Cement Heathens (Rugby) – 195 Points

The Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) has voted City Oilers Basketball Club as the best for the month of January 2020.

This happened in the body’s monthly assembly held at Scarlet Hall, Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala on Monday, February 3, 2020 chaired by the vice president of the 50 year old body, Leone Ssenyange.

Ssenyange was standing in for the president Patrick Kanyomozi who is away for the 83rd AIPS Congress in Budapest, Hungary alongside the organizing secretary Francisco Bwambale.

City Oilers team was considered for winning their seventh national league title in a row.

FIBA City Oilers players and coaches pose for a photo before the game against Ferroviario Maputo

They came top ahead of teenage table tennis female player Jemimah Nakawaala who garnered 230 points and Hima Cement Heathens rugby team (195 points).

Nakawaala made the final shortlist because of her good performance at the Tanzania Table Tennis Open.

The Hima Cement Heathens was considered for the three flawless victories during the previous month in the Nile Special Stout national rugby league, coming top against the usually stubborn Entebbe Mongers (34-13), Hippos (56-00) and lately Rams (69-03).

Commendations:

A number of teams and sports personalities were commended for the great work done during January 2020.

Weightlifter Zubair Kubo was singled out for the exceptional performance during the Kisugu open championship, the Uganda U-17 girls football team (qualified for the next stage of the FIFA U-17 World Cup qualifiers) and Uganda Revenue Authority Football Club for winning four of the five matches played in the opening month of the year.

URA FC was recognized for the victories against SC Villa (2-0), BUL (3-1), Bright Stars (1-0) and KCCA (2-1) with a draw against Tooro United (1-1).

The tax collectors also witnessed had their head coach Sam Bamwenyana Ssimbwa and striker Cromwell Rwothomio clinch monthly accolades by the league organizers (Uganda Premier League), taking home plaques and Shs 1,000,000 each.

Meanwhile, USPA clarified on the disciplined of Table Tennis, Cycling and Pool as regards their respective top performers for the year.

Azizi Ssempijja is the best cyclist of the year, Table Tennis has Sam Mbabazi and Ritah Nakhumitsa whilst the best two pool players are Ibrah Ssejjemba and Zaimat Nambafu.

The top performers in Table Tennis, Cycling and Pool join the rest of the winners who will be crowned later in March 2020, on a date yet to be confirmed at Imperial Royale Hotel, Kampala.

At the same time, Monday’s assembly was also graced by special guests from the Federation of Uganda Motorsports Association.

Newly elected president Dipu Rupareiria was joined by secretart Leila Mayanja and Ernest Zziwa.

The next monthly meeting for USPA will be held on the first Monday of February 2020.