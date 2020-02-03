Pilsner Uganda Premier League Awards:

Best Player of January 2020: Cromwell Rwothomio (URA FC)

Cromwell Rwothomio (URA FC) Best Coach of January 2020: Sam Ssimbwa (URA FC)

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club striker Cromwell Rwothomio was crowned as the best player in the Uganda Premier League for the month of January 2020.

He received a plaque and cash worth Shs 1,000,000 from the Uganda Premier League manager Paul Kabaikaramu at Kati Kati Restaurant, along Lugogo By pass in Kampala.

Rwothomio scored four goals in four matches played in January with URA FC, including one in the knock out Uganda Cup (round of 64) against Lugazi Municipal Stadium at the Mehta Stadium, Lugazi, garnering 49.2% online votes.

URA overcame SC Villa (1-0), BUL (3-1), Bright Stars (1-0), and lately KCCA (2-1), all in January 2020.

The tax collectors were held to a one all draw away against Toro United at the St Paul’s Seminary Play ground in Fort Portal.

I am happy to be here. It has never been easy. I give all thanks to coach and fellow players. It has been down to commitment and hard work. The healthy competition at the club has given me ground to perform and I look forward winning more awards in future. Cromwell Rwothomio, URA Striker

He beat teammate Saidi Kyeyune and Police FC striker Ben Ocen.

Kyeyune had one goal and two assists with one man of the match once as Ocen scored two goals for the Cops.

Rwothomio scored three goals in five matches, scoring a brace against BUL and one against KCCA.

Meanwhile, URA FC head coach Sam Ssimbwa was named the best standing coach of the month, earning a plaque and Shs 1,000,000 as well.

Ssimbwa beat Bright Stars’ Paul Kiwanuka and Busoga United’s Abbey Kikomeko Bogere.

URA FC is currently fourth on the table standings with 33 points from 20 points.

They visit newly promoted Kyetume at the Mighty Arena on Saturday, 8th February 2020.