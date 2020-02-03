FUFA Women’s Cup | Round of 32 Draws
- Bunyaruguru Girls Vs She Corporate FC
- Amuria High Vs She Mak
- Upper Nile Vs Dynamic Jezza
- Echo’s High Vs Isra Soccer Academy
- Kataka She FC Vs UCU Lady Cardinals
- Jinja United WFC Vs Kawempe Muslim
- Kawempe Junior Vs Lango Queens
- She Maroons FC Vs Kampala Queens
- Vision WFC Vs Asubo Gafford Ladies
- Jeram WFC Vs Mutessa 1 Royal University
- Paidha WFC Vs Uganda Marty’s
- Edgar’s Girls Vs Olila High school
- Town View Vs Ajax Queens
- St Noa SS WFC Vs Lady doves FC
- Wifo Club Vs Rines SS
- Wakiso Hills Vs Tooro Queens
FUFA Women’s Cup holders Makerere University (She MAK) will open their title defence against Amuria High School.
The University side has been pitted against Amuria High School in the round of 32 draws held on Monday at FUFA House.
Under the tutelage of Fred Ndawula, Makerere University defied odds to win their first title in women’s football after overcoming Lady Doves in last year’s final.
Inagural winners of the FUFA Women’s Cup, Olila High School from Soroti district will make the trip to Wankulukuku to face Egdar’s Girls while UCU Lady Cardinals who won the second edition have been drawn against She Kataka FC from Mbale district.
Lady Doves will face St. Noa Girls SS, Zzana while Kampala Queens will make a short trip to Luzira Prisons ground to face She Maroons FC.
The round of 32 fixtures according to the FUFA Competitions department will be played between 22nd -28th January.
This is the fourth edition of the knockout competition for Women’s football that started in 2017.
Past Winners
- 2017- Olila High School
- 2018 – UCU Lady Cardinals
- 2019 – Makerere University (She MAK)