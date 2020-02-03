FUFA Women’s Cup | Round of 32 Draws

Bunyaruguru Girls Vs She Corporate FC

Amuria High Vs She Mak

Upper Nile Vs Dynamic Jezza

Echo’s High Vs Isra Soccer Academy

Kataka She FC Vs UCU Lady Cardinals

Jinja United WFC Vs Kawempe Muslim

Kawempe Junior Vs Lango Queens

She Maroons FC Vs Kampala Queens

Vision WFC Vs Asubo Gafford Ladies

Jeram WFC Vs Mutessa 1 Royal University

Paidha WFC Vs Uganda Marty’s

Edgar’s Girls Vs Olila High school

Town View Vs Ajax Queens

St Noa SS WFC Vs Lady doves FC

Wifo Club Vs Rines SS

Wakiso Hills Vs Tooro Queens

FUFA Women’s Cup holders Makerere University (She MAK) will open their title defence against Amuria High School.

The University side has been pitted against Amuria High School in the round of 32 draws held on Monday at FUFA House.

Under the tutelage of Fred Ndawula, Makerere University defied odds to win their first title in women’s football after overcoming Lady Doves in last year’s final.

Inagural winners of the FUFA Women’s Cup, Olila High School from Soroti district will make the trip to Wankulukuku to face Egdar’s Girls while UCU Lady Cardinals who won the second edition have been drawn against She Kataka FC from Mbale district.

John Batanudde She Mak’s Aminah Nababi celebrates after scoring in the 2019 FUFA Women’s Cup

Lady Doves will face St. Noa Girls SS, Zzana while Kampala Queens will make a short trip to Luzira Prisons ground to face She Maroons FC.

The round of 32 fixtures according to the FUFA Competitions department will be played between 22nd -28th January.

This is the fourth edition of the knockout competition for Women’s football that started in 2017.

Past Winners