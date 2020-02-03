The round of 32 Stanbic Uganda Cup draw was successfully held at Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Headquarters in Kampala on Monday, 3rd February 2020.

Daily Monitor sports editor Fred Musisi Kiyingi, winner of the Uganda Cup in 1982 and 1984 (with KCC now KCCA) was the main actor in conducting the draws, flanked by FUFA deputy CEO Decolas Kiiza, Aisha Nalule (FUFA Competitions director) and sponsors’ representatives.

Buganda regional entity Kajjansi United, conquerors of Vipers during the round of 64 will battle the nine time Uganda Cup champions Sports Club Villa.

Kajjansi United bundled out Vipers 5-4 in post-match penalties after normal time had ended one goal apiece at Mutesa II Wankulukuku.

On the other hand, Sports Club Villa made easy work of Super Eagles 4-1 at the Pece War Memorial Stadium in Gulu.

Other fixtures:

Feliex Kawooya Ssekabuuza’s Kansai Plascon will host Tooro United, the reigning cup holders Proline Eastern regional giant killers Admin.

Express takes on Maroons in an all top flight contest, KCCA will host Big League side Bukedea Town Council as URA will entertain Mbarara based second division side Nyamityobora.

Bright Stars, losing finalists in 2019 will host Free Stars.

Top flight side Mbarara City will play FHL, Kitara will host Luwero United and Light SS faces Bugamba.

Meanwhile, Kigezi Homeboyz will take on Kyetume, Charles Livingstone Mbabazi’s Wakiso Giants will host Eastern region side, MYDA and army side UPDF will face Busia Young.

Kiboga Young will face Mvara Boys and Spartans, who eliminated Paidha Black Angels will host Eastern region based FUFA Big league club, Kataka

Dove from Masindi will host Kampala based FUFA Big league side Water.

The round of 32 will be played from 11th to 16th February 2020.

The winner of the Uganda Cup qualifies to represent Uganda in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Full Round of 32 Draws:

Kansai Plascon Vs Tooro United

URA Vs Nyamityobora

Kigezi Homeboyz Vs Kyetume

Express Vs Maroons

Wakiso Giants Vs MYDA

UPDF Vs Busia Young

Kiboga Young Vs Mvara Boys

Spartans Vs Kataka

Proline Vs Admin

Dove Vs Water

Mbarara City Vs FHL

Kajjansi United Vs SC Villa

Bright Stars Vs Free Stars

KCCA Vs Bukedea Town Council

Kitara Vs Luwero United

Light SS Vs Bugamba

Uganda Cup (formerly Kakungulu cup) Winners since 1971: