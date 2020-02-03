Match Summary

KICC 225/8 in 45/45 and SKLPS 125 in 41.3/45

Result| KICC won by 100 runs

Batting KICC | Daniel Ruyange 81 off 102 balls, Frank Akankwasa 43 off 51 balls.

Bowling SKLPS| Dinesh Vikariya 4/42 in 9 overs.

Batting SKLPS| Yogesh Rabadiya 38 off 51 balls, Arvindi Vekariya Hirani 20 off 33 balls,

Bowling KICC| Siraje Nsubuga 3/14 in 7 overs, Davis Karashani 3/16 in 9 overs.

Man of Match| Daniel Ruyange

At the beginning of the season, KICC were thought of as title contenders but failed to read from the same script as they lost games they should have won thereby drailing their title challenge.

Given their activity in the offseason that saw them add Simon Ssesazi, Lawrence Ssempijja, Lawrence Ssematimba, Deus Muhumuza, and Frank Akankwasa KICC was billed as one of the top challengers to Aziz Damani.

In their final game of the season, KICC blew away SKLPS at the Kyambogo Cricket Oval to win by 100 runs inn a game that marked the end of some players stay with KICC.

KICC won the toss and batted first scoring 225/8 in their 45 overs with Daniel Ruyange (81) the anchor of the innings with Frank Akankwasa supporting with 41 runs off his blade.

SKLPS didn’t show up for the chase as they were hurriedly bundled out for 125 in 41 overs with the spin duo of Nsubuga Sirraje (3/14) and Davis Karashani (3/16) ensured the points for KICC.

The win for KICC means that they can only finish fourth but tied on points with third-placed Kutchi Tigers.

With the quality in the KICC side, a fourth-place finish is way below the belt and it will be important for them to recruit wisely for the upcoming season.