Uganda Premier League (Matchday 20)

Monday Result: Police 2-2 Sports Club Villa

Police rallied from a goal down on two occasions to earn a point off Sports Club Villa during the 2-all draw at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo on Monday.

Bashir Mutanda and Nicholas Kabonge netted for Sports Club Villa who are under Edward Kaziba.

In the same fashion, Frederick Kigozi and Fahad Kizito replied for Police, a side coached by Abdallah Mubiru.

Mutanda scored the opener with a beautiful header off a telling Derrick Ndahiro’s free-kick when Ruben Kimera fouled Ibrahim Kibumba, a former Police player.

Kigozi volleyed home Pius Kaggwa’s cross from the right as the scoreboard read 1-1.

The Jogoos restored their lead when Airtel Masaza Cup graduate Kabonge (whon played for Gomba) struck from a reasonable distance to give the visitors the lead 2-1 by the half time break.

Kizito replied for Police in the subsequent half to make it 2-2.

Police displace newcomers Kyetume from the 11th position with 22 points.

SC Villa, 16-time league winners remain third on the 16-team log with 34 points after 20 games.

The game marked the end of the grueling match day 20 which started on Friday with URA’s 2-1 win against KCCA at Ndejje (Arena of Visions) and Maroons one all draw with Tooro United at the lake side Luzira Prisons facility.

Next Games:

SC Villa will be at their foster home in Bombo against Proline this coming Saturday, 8th February 2020.

Police return to action this Friday, 7th February 2020 away to Mbarara City.

Match Day 20 Results:

Friday:

URA 2-1 KCCA

KCCA Maroons 1-1 Tooro United

Saturday:

Busoga United 2-1 BUL

Sunday:

Vipers 1-0 Onduparaka

Onduparaka Express 0-1 Mbarara City

Mbarara City Proline 0-1 Kyetume

Kyetume Wakiso Giants 1-1 Bright Stars

Monday: