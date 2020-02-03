FMU, the local Motorsport governing body, welcomed in a new Management Committee following an election last weekend at Kati Kati Restaurant.

Shemmy Senkatuka was elected the new Vice President replacing Hajji Hamid Gombe.

He will also deputize Dipu Ruparelia who took over as federation President.

Senkatuka, who was formerly the deputy Vice President of Vintage and Touring, is setting high targets in the four-year tenure.

“Safety has been our major issue in the past. We will not compromise on safety.

“Time has come for us to stop burying our heads in the sand. It’s a problem that has to be worked on by not just management, but the sporting fraternity inclusive.

“Together with the safety clubs and other stakeholders in the sport, we shall propose best measures on how to sensitize our fans and the public on how to enjoy a safe event,” he said.

Senkatuka will also be tasked with monitoring the running of the clubs as required by the federation.

“As we are all aware, there have been lapses in the management and running of the federation affairs.

“My duties as the vice president are well spelt in the constitution. Besides generally assist the president on execution of his duties, the most vital part will be surveying the activities of the clubs,” he added.

FMU has a total of fifteen clubs.

“Clubs play the biggest roles in the sport; besides their presidents being decision makers at the FMU executive committee, it is from clubs that we get officials to handle the events, drivers come from those clubs.

“Together with the secretariat department, we shall try to engage clubs and encourage them create a strong organisation involving all their members. A well organised club will result into having better decisions at the FMU level.”

Senkatuka will work along with Leila Mayanja, Ernest Zziwa in the Assistant Gen. Secretary role while Jeff Kabagambe and Kisitu Mayanja will be the technical personal in charge of motor rally and motorcycling respectively.