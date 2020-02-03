Uganda Premier League Awards:

Best Coach of January 2020: Sam Ssimbwa (URA FC)

Best Player of January 2020: Cromwell Rwothomio (URA FC)

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club head coach Sam Bamweyana Ssimbwa was named the most outstanding coach of the month for January 2020.

The URA gaffer received the plaque that comes along a cash reward of Shs 1,000,000 at Kati Kati Restaurant in Lugogo, Kampala on Monday, February 3, 2020.

Ssimbwa edged Bright Stars’ Paul “Kiwa” Kiwanuka and Busoga United’s Abbey “Capello” Kikomeko Bogere.

“I am happy to win this award once again. Special thanks to my players, back room staff. I also give thanks for the journalists and organizers of these awards. I am focused to winning as many games as possible as we play catch up to the leading clubs” Ssimbwa told the media at Kati Kati Restaurant.

Ssimbwa guided URA to four wins out of five matches played in January, winning over SC Villa (1-0), BUL (3-1), Bright Stars (1-0), and lately KCCA (2-1).

Their only grey area was the one all draw away to Tooro United.

On the other hand, Busoga United has three wins out of the four games played in the month.

Busoga United overcame Express (2-0), SC Villa (1-0) and Mbarara City (1-0) with their only loss coming at the hands of Onduparaka 2-1 in Arua.

Following a dismissal start to the 2019-2020 season, Bright Stars has had a tremendous second round under Kiwanuka winning three games in four, three coming in January.

They beat BUL 1-0, overcame KCCA 2-1 and smiled past Maroons 2-1 – all in January.

In the same vein, URA striker Cromwell Rwothomio was named the best player of the month.

Rwothomio scored four goals in four matches, scoring a brace against BUL and one against KCCA, edging teammate Saidi Kyeyune and Police’s Police.

“I am happy to be here. It has never been easy. I give all thanks to coach and fellow players. It has been down to commitment and hard work. The healthy competition at the club has given me ground to perform and I look forward winning more awards in future.” Crowmwell remarked.

URA FC is currently fourth on the table standings with 33 points from 20 points.

They visit newly promoted Kyetume at the Mighty Arena on Saturday, 8th February 2020.