Uganda Premier League (Match Day 20 – Sunday Results):

Vipers 1-0 Onduparaka

Express 0-1 Mbarara City

Proline 0-1 Kyetume

Wakiso Giants 1-1 Bright Stars

Vipers Sports Club beat visiting Onduparaka 1-0 at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on Sunday.

Captain Geofrey Wasswa scored the priceless goal, a well curled free-kick in the 57th minute.

In a game well contested, the home side created the better chances but goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa and his defenders were up to the task at hand.

Vipers had a promising start wining two quick corner kicks inside the first five minutes of the game.

Innocent Wafula headed over a teasing cross from the left wing by Farouk Musisi, both players having rare starts in the second round.

Abdul Karim Watambala’s through ball found Wafula in an off-side position after 10 minute as Vipers continued with the brilliant surge.

On the quarter hour mark, Musisi had a heavy touch onto the ball from the left wing.

The best opportunity thus far arrived moments later as Wafula easily beat Richard Ayiiko for pacy but he went for glory than making an assist.

Striker Fahad Bayo headed out a Musisi cross from the left after 23 minutes.

Onduparaka’s young forward Ezra “Dead Rubber” Bida recovered from a knock towards the half hour mark of the opening half to soldier on.

Julius Malingumu won Vipers a free kick 25 yards away from goal that Rahid Muhammad drilled narrowly wide 33 minutes into the game.

Skipper Geofrey Wasswa chipped for Bayo who had a headed set up Paul Mucureezi just out-side the goal area.

Mucureezi’s bullet shot missed target by inches.

Toward the end of the half, Onduparaka had two players booked; first right back Alex Gasper for a deliberate hand in the 41st Minute and midfielder Gibson Adinho in the added minute.

Upon restart of play in the second half, Malingumu had a weak shot on target in the 48th minute, that was easily collected by Vipers’ Burundian goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora.

Two minutes later, Bobosi Byaruhanga tested Wasswa from distance with a decent chip over 50 yards away.

Allan Kayiwa replaced Wafula in the 56th minute for Vipers’ first change.

The break-even moment for the match arrived a minute later when Wasswa curled into the right upright from 30 yards.

Bida was rested for Jamal Malish in Catarpillars’ first change on 68 minutes.

Vipers left left winger Musisi with a twisted ankle to pave way for Ndugwa with 15 minutes to play.

Onduparaka introduced forward Adinan Bheto for midfielder Adinho as Vipers’ Tito Okello replaced Watambala with 12 minutes left on the clock.

Byaruhanga tested Wasswa from 25 yards in the 81st minute.

Ayiko and Bayo were cautioned parties in the closing three minutes of the game as Vipers defended gallantly to win once again despite a late scare when Malingumu hit the cross bar from close range, albeit in an off-side position.

This was Fred Kajoba’s first win as Vipers head coach, well celebrated by the home fans.

With the victory, Vipers are now on 46 points and rebuild a five points’ lead over second placed KCCA (41 points).

Vipers will travel to traveled BUL in their next league contest this coming Sunday, 9th February 2020.

Team Line Ups:

Vipers XI: Fabien Mutombora (G.K), Paul Willa, Innocent Wafula, Jacob Okoa, Geofrey Wasswa (Captain), Rahmat Ssenfuka, Paul Mucureezi, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Abdul Karim Watambala, Fahad Bayo

Subs: Derrick Ochan (G.K), Tito Okello, Allan Kayiwa, Brian Nkuubi, Abraham Ndugwa, Dan Sserunkuma, Ibrahim Tembo

Head coach: Fred Kajoba Kisitu

Onduparaka XI: Yusuf Wasswa (G.K), Alex Gasper, Rashid Okocha, Richard Ayiko, Rashid Muhammad, Hassan Moodu, Denis Andama, Ezra Bida, Rajab Kakooza, Julius Malingumu

Subs: Yunus Baker (G.K), Adinan Bheto, Paul Dumbe, Joel Jangeyambe, Allan Busobozi, Jamal Malish, Amil Muwonge

Head coach: Simeon Masaba

Match Officials:

Center Referee: Mashood Ssali

1st Assistant Referee: Ronald Katenya

2nd Assistant Referee: Lydia Nantabo

Fourth Official: Diana Murungi

Assessor: Samuel Egesa