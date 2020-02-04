Impis fly-half Henry Nsekuye has revealed he is optimistic the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premiership outfit will get results despite a tough weekend at Makerere Grounds on Saturday.

Impis suffered a 10-24 defeat to Buffaloes amid ‘controversial’ calls and charged crowds – a contest the home fans felt didn’t go right.

Nsekuye got injured in the thick of second half action when an opponent awkwardly landed on his neck and shoulder as the team almost over-turned the game in the second half.

And now with new games coming up, the star believes the side will step up despite finding it rough in the previous encounters.

“Despite the challenges… I see a strong and resilient team, hungry young lads that want to do better. For now, we shall trust the process… the results will come!”

Impis are currently bottom of the log with a bonus point, and no win or draw after 7 games played so far.