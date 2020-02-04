Former Uganda Cranes striker Alex Musongola Isabirye is back to the top flight division in the country, the Uganda Premier League.

On Tuesday, February 4, 2020, Isabirye officially kick-started work as head coach for Kyetume Football Club during the double session (morning and afternoon) held at Hilton High School Mukono Playgrounds.

For the first half of the 2019-2020 season, Isabirye has been in the second-tier division, the FUFA Big League as head coach at Mbarara based Nyamityobora Football Club.

The move implies that David Katono Mutono will become the immediate assistant coach and former head coach Jackson Mayanja is elevated to the managerial task.

Alex Isabirye Musongola

Management at the club envisages such changes as beef-up to the technical team prior to the final bend of the season.

Isabirye’s vast experience emits volume having previously served at Uganda Revenue Authority (two stints), Jinja based BUL (two stints), Kyetume (first Stint), Kirinya Jinja SS, Soana FC (now Tooro United) and lately Nyamityobora, both in the topflight and second division.

The primary task at hand for Isabirye and the rest of the technical team is to restore sanity in the dressing room and ensure the club wins as many matches as possible to survive relegation in their debut season of the top flight.

In the 20 matches played thus far, URA has managed to win 7 games, drawn once and lost 12 matches as they have collected 22 points.

Christened as the “Slaughters”, Kyetume is currently 12th on the 16 team log.

Kyetume hosts Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) at the Mighty Arena in Jinja this Saturday, 8th February 2020.

Meanwhile, Kyetume will face Kansai Plascon in a friendly match on Wednesday, 5th February 2020 at the Naro Ntawo Playground, Mukono, a game that will help the two clubs for the forthcoming engagements.