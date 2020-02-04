Express FC have confirmed the sacking of George Ssimwogerere, naming Richard Wasswa Bbosa as the new Head Coach.
The axing comes less than 24 hours after we reported that his stay at the club he captained in the 90s was in balance following a poor start to the second round.
“The Head coach of Express FC George Ssimwogerere has departed the club as of today after mutual agreement with the Express SC Board…,” read part of the statement signed by Club Board Secretary Ssuubi Kiwanuka.
“On behalf of the Express FC, I thank Coach Sim and outgoing members of the Technical Team for the work done. We wish them the best in their future endeavours.
In the same statement, the club confirmed their former midfielder Bbosa as the new coach.
“Coach Richard Wasswa Bbosa shall henceforth take over as the Head Coach of Express FC. Welcome Coach Bbosa and the new technical team.
Bbosa’s main task will be steer the club away from relegation fears as they are just one point and position above the danger zone.
Ssimwogerere replaced Kefa Kisala in February last year and has been in charge of 33 league games winning 11, losing 15 and drawing the rest.
Bbosa is expected to work with James Odoch and Samuel Kawalya as his assistant and goalkeeping coach respectively.