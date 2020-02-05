Uganda Premier League (Matchday 21 – Wednesday Results):

Bright Stars 3-0 Busoga United

Busoga United Tooro United 2-1 Wakiso Giants

Bright Stars humbled visiting Busoga United 3-0 under rainy conditions at the Kavumba on Wednesday afternoon.

Ronald Sempala, Jamil Kalisa and Joseph Janjali scored the three goals for Paul Kiwanuka coached side who have now won four of the last six games in the second round.

Sempala opened the scoring with a simple tap in past goalkeeper Rogers Omedwa off a well laid low ball from pacy winger Muwadda Mawejje.

Muwadda, on loan from Wakiso Giants, raced into the area after meeting a great through ball from Joseph Janjali.

Halftime ended 1-0 in favour of the hosts during a rain laden game also watched by Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry.

Kalisa had a close range finish after controlling the ball inside the goal area all alone from another Muwadda assist in the 72nd minute.

Five minutes later, the hosts were celebrating again with Janjali long range shot that bounced infront of goal Omedwa into the roof of the net.

It would have been a cricket score for Bright Stars had they optimally utilized all the chances in thy midst.

Janjali had mis-kicked the ball inside the goal area on the half hour mark and Hamis Gabite forced a shot off an acute angle during the opening stanza.

Left back Samuel Ssekitto was twice close with two distant free-kicks.

The visitors had an off day at office as the forwards were kept under check.

Striker Dan Ssewava who had come on for the stocky Paul Ssekulima at the start of the second half created some pressure unfront.

There were three yellow cards showed by referee Siraje Mpyangu.

Bright Stars’ Mawejje fouled left back Isma Kawawulo, Andrew Kaggwa brought down dangerman Ivan Wani and Kawawulo for revenging onto Mawejje.

The best chance of Busoga United to pull back a goal fell to striker Lawrence Tezikya in the 62nd minute.

The left footed center forward left Samuel Ssekitto for dead but his shot onto the near post is well picked out by goalie Kiwanuka.

Moments later, substitute Dan Sewava shot over the bar and Kawawulo hit the side netting with a well taken free-kick.

Muwadda was named the man of the match, earning a plaque handed over by Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry and cash worth Shs 100,000.

Bright Stars earned their 5th victory of the season, good enough to drive them to 23 points as they are 11th on the 16 team log.

Busoga United consequently suffered their 9th loss of the campaign in 21 games, remaining on 30 points in the 8th position.

Meanwhile, Tooro United secured their first win in 10 matches, overcoming visiting Wakiso Giants 2-1 at the St Paul Seminary Playground in Fort Portal.

Team Line Ups:

Bright Stars XI: Edwin Kiwanuka (G.K), Andrew Kaggwa, Samuel Ssekitto, Andrew Kyambadde, Enock Walusimbi, Sula Ssebbunza (Captain), Jamil Kalisa, Juma Ssebadduka, Joseph Janjali, Ronald Sempala, Muwadda Mawejje

Subs: Simon Tamale (Gk), Methdious Jungu, Steven Munguki, Henry Kiwanuka, Hamis Gabite, James Angu, Derrick Ngoob

Head coach: Paul Kiwanuka

Assistant Coach: Simon Peter Mugerwa

Busoga United XI: Rogers Omwedwa (GK), Isma Kawawulo, Shafik Kakeeto, Kenneth Ssemakula, Douglas Muganga, Paul Ssekulima, Nelson Mandela, David Bagoole, Ivan Wani, Sharif Kimbowa, Lawrence Tezikya

Subs: Ali Kimera (G.K), Julius Debbo, Dan Ssewava, Vincent Zziwa, Jeromy Kirya, Musa Magumba, Franco Onen

Head coach: Abbey Bogere Kikomeko