FUFA Women Super League

Wednesday, 5 th February 2020

February 2020 Uganda Martyrs High School 1-1 UCU Lady Cardinals

Olila High School 0-1 Kawempe Muslim Ladies

Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals needed a stoppage time goal to salvage a point off Uganda Martyrs High School in the game that was played at St. Gerald’s stadium, Lubaga on Wednesday.

Cissy Nakate got the equaliser for the University side deep into added time to cancel out Latifa Nakasi’s goal for Uganda Martyrs.

The reigning league champions UCU came into the game with a depleted squad missing several players including Hasifa Nassuna who was involved in accident on Tuesday.

The other players, included Jautharah Nabagereka, Joan Kwagala and Annet Nakirijja among others.

Uganda Martyrs started the better side and took the lead as early as the 10th minute when she curled home from Kevin Nakachwa’s delivery.

Catherine Nagadya could have stretched the lead moments later with two glorious opportunities but she failed to find the target.

Glorious Namugerwa nearly found the back of the net off a headed attempt but goalkeeper Ruth Aturo made a fine save to deny her.

UCU returned recharged in the second half and made several inroads to find the equaliser.

Patience Nabuulobi made a goal-line clearance to deny Nakatte at the hour mark.

Nakatte however found the equaliser in added time when she fired home after goalkeeper Daphine Nyayenga made a poor clearance.

The result leaves UCU Lady Cardinals with 4 point in 4 games while Uganda Martyrs move to 7 points.

In the other game played on Wednesday, Kawempe Muslim edged Olila High School 1-0 courtesy of Margaret Kunihira.

Kawempe Muslim extended their perfect run in the league with four wins in as many games.