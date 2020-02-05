Management of Tooro United Football Club continues to beef up their squad in a bid to desperately fight the looming relegation monster.

Midfielder Nicholas “NK” Kagaba has been confirmed as the latest catch to reinforce the midfield department.

The former Kamwokya United, Sports Club Victoria University, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and Onduparaka midfielder joins the struggling entity to help them in the next 10 league matches of the second round.

Despite the closure of the secondary transfer window of the players, Kagaba joins as free agent.

KAWOWO SPORTS Nicholas “NK” Kagaba in action during the URA FC epoch

Other signings at Tooro United:

Kagaba joins a string of other players as Bruno Sserunkuma, James Kasibante, Eddy Kapampa and Ronald Orombi (loan agreement from Maroons).

Under Muhammed Kisekka who replaced Eric “Kawoowo” Ndifuna, Tooro United has virtually struggled to find a footing.

On two occasions they lost by forfeiture following board room decisions to Onduparaka at home and away to Kyetume.

Against Onduparaka, they failed to raise the number of players required to kick off a football match (seven) and fielded an unlicensed player (James Kasibante) to lose the game against Kyetume.

They lost honorably 1-0 to KCCA at Lugogo and recently played to two one all way draws at home against URA in Fort Portal and with Maroons at the Prisons Stadium, Luzira.

Tooro United is currently second from the bottom with 16 points.

On Wednesday, February 5, 2020, Tooro United host Wakiso Giants at the St Paul’s Seminary Playground, Fort Portal.

Kisekka lost his goalkeeping coach Samuel Kawalya who joined Wasswa Bbosa as part of the back room staff at Express.