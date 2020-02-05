Wednesday February 05, 2020

St. Paul’s Seminary Play Ground 4.30pm

Hosts Tooro United are seeking first win in ten games when they host Wakiso Giants at St. Paul’s Seminary Play Ground on Wednesday.

Wakiso Giants Geofrey Sserunkuma with a half volley towards the Tooro United goal

Muhammad Kisekka’s side last won a league game in November when they edged Mbarara City 1-0 in Fort Portal.

They come into the game on the back of two draws (1-1) against URA and Maroons and will love to build on that against Charles Livingstone Mbabazi’s side that rarely perform well away from home.

Charles Musiige, Willy Kavuma as well as James Kasibante are the key players the hosts will rely on for inspiration.

Tooro United, second from bottom on the log with 16 points must be wary of the threat posed by Viane Ssekajugo and returning Karim Ndugwa.

The Purple Sharks won the reverse fixture 1-0 in Wakiso and a win will see them complete first ever double against any opponent in the top division.