Joshua Letti “Tallest Muganda” Lubwama is no question among the country’s leading dead ball executors.

Standing at 6 feet plus, Lubwama is a menace to the opposition players for his enviable height and the best of all, the expertise how he strikes the ball from all distances and angles.

The BUL Football Club midfielder now on loan to FUFA Big League outfit Ndejje University Football Club eyes return to the field of play after close to six months out with a career threatening injury.

“I thank God for having enabled me recover from the injury. I have now fully recovered and ready to play. Of late, I have been training well and will play in a couple of friendly matches as we get to the second round. I am ready to serve above self” Lubwama attested.

BUL loaned the midfielder with the sole objective of getting as much playing time as possible for a period of six months.

Ndejje University beat Uganda Premier League side Maroons and Big League club Kansai Plascon to the signature of Lubwama.

“It is very exciting to be back on the field of play. I thank the medical team at BUL Football Club and my personal doctors, my immediate family members, teammates, coaches and everyone for the time I have away. Glory be to God” Lubwama noted.

Besides involving teammates into play, playing short and diagonal passes, Lubwama is also known for covering as much ground in the usually demanding midfield department as well as his trademark customary dead-ball execution from all ranges and angles off corner kicks and free-kicks.

Ndejje University was relegated from top flight division last season and they are currently in the Rwenzori group.

They completed the first round of the FUFA Big League with 18 points from eight games.

Ndejje University will open the second round on 23rd February 2020 at The Arena of Visions against Fort Portal based New Villa.

Lubwama had joined BUL from Luweero United. He is a younger brother to Hannington Ssebwalunyo, also a goalkeeper at Maroons Football Club.

Tit Bits about Lubwama: