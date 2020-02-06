Lumala Abdu is confident Pyramids will continue their adventure in the Caf Confederation Cup after being drawn against Zambia’s Zanaco.

The two face off in the quarter finals of the competition with Pyramids hosting the return leg in Cairo.

“It will be a tough game over two legs but we are confident,” Lumala told Kawowo Sports. “We have done well so far and playing the return leg at home gives us more belief,” he added.

In other draws, El Nasr of Libya, conquerors of Proline face Morocco’s Hassania US Agadir, El Masry (Egypt) take on Morocco’s RS Berkene whilst former African champions Enyimba will play Robert Odongkara’s Horoya AC of Guinea.

The semi-finals will the see winner between Zanaco and Pyramids take on winners between Enyimba and Horoya in the first semi-final while the other semi pits winners from El Masry/RS Berkene against El Nasr/Hassania US Agadir.

The Quarter Finals Draw

Zanaco (Zambia) Vs Pyramids (Egypt)

El Nasr (Libya) vs Hassania US Agadir (Morocco)

El Masry (Egypt) Vs RS Berkene (Morocco)

Enyimba (Nigeria) Vs Horoya AC (Guinea)