Friday, February 07, 2020

Kakyeeka Stadium, Mbarara 4.30pm

Mbarara City will be eager to beat Police on their second return to Kakyeeka this season.

The Ankole Lions host the Cops on Friday two days after their home ground was cleared to host games.

Brian Ssenyondo’s side despite playing home games away from home have done well and will want to build on that against a Police side that struggles away.

In 10 home games, Mbarara City have won 6, drawn 2 and lost as many while Police have lost six times on the road this season.

Brian Aheebwa, Makweth Awol and danger man Ibrahim Oriti will have a big say in this tie if the home side are to make it three wins in as many times they have hosted Cops at Kakyeeka.

Police will hope their defence led by Henry Katongole keeps the hosts’ attackers at bay with Fahad Kizito, Andrew Samson Kigozi and on form Pius Kagwa looking for goals.

Last season’s corresponding fixture at Namboole ended in a goalless draw.

Police are on 22 points in 20 games and are 12th on the table while Mbarara City are 8th with 26 points.