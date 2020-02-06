The countdown to the 2020 national rally championship is now on following the official launch of the traditional season opening event; Mbarara rally.

Dubbed, Rukaari-Lake Mburo Mbarara rally, the sason starter is set to run from 14-16 February in Mbarara district.

Safety is paramount for the organisers.

“Being an opening event we expect more fans than before.

“We have tried several thing to ensure we avoid any incidences. The safety delegate and all his team have gone through the routes several times and spotted out places that need strong deployment,” said David Nsobya; the route director.

“We also tried to cater for the fans. In every stage, there will be a designated area for spectators,” he added.

Courtesy Mbarara officials and sponsors at the event Launch in Mbarara.

The event will have a new 1.6 kilometer double circuit around Lake Mburo. The addition is expected to spice up the competition in Mbarara.

“We have not had a double circuit before. Since our fans enjoy head-to-head battles, we believe they will enjoy this competition even more with this,” Nsobya told Kawowo Sports.

The two day event will have a total of seven stages with the longest being 46.9 kilometres while the shortest is 13 kilometres.

Although the long stages attracted criticism, Nsobya asserts it was the request of competiting crews to include the long sections.

“To have a competitive event, some drivers requested to have longer stages because they felt they did not compete well in short stages.

“So to strike the balance, we tried to add even short stages,” he added.