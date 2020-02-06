The quarter finals draw for the Caf Champions League 2020 pitted Denis Onyango’s Sundowns against record holders Al Ahly in one of the interesting pairings.

The Egyptian side will host the first leg in Cairo with Sundowns hosting the reverse fixture.

The fixture is a repeat of last year’s clash at the same stage which Al Ahly edged.

Elsewhere, holders Esperance were drawn against five time winners, Zamalek of Egypt – two sides that will also battle for the Caf Super Cup in Doha later next week.

Joseph Ochaya’s TP Mazembe of DR Congo faces Morocco’s Raja Club Athletic, whilst Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia will have to contend with Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco.

Semi-finals pairings

The semi-finals were also decided with the winner between Al Ahly and Sundowns facing the winner between Wydad Casablanca and Etoile Du Sahel in semi-final one.

Then winners between Raja Casablanca and TP Mazembe will take on either Zamalek or Esperance in semi-final two.

The Quarter Finals Draw

Al Ahly (Egypt) Vs Sundowns (RSA)

Raja Casablanca (Morocco) Vs TP Mazembe (DRC)

Zamalek (Egypt) vs Esperance (Tunisia)

Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) Vs Etoile Du Sahel (Tunisia)