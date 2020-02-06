Utility player Edward “Ramo” Satro, a midfielder-cum-defender is positive about the on-going trials at Malaysia third tier club Batu Dua Football Club, based in Kemaman District as they host their home games at the Mark Chili Mini Stadium.

Satro is a six feet player who rose to instant prominence after winning two Airtel Masaza Cup titles with two different teams on successive years; Gomba (2017) and a year later with Ssingo.

Having traveled to Malaysia at the start of February 2020, Satro is expected to stay with Batu Dua for a month duration as he trains with the team, engage in test matches meanwhile the technical team takes a close scrutiny.

“I traveled well to Malaysia and resumed training. All is going well and I hope everything goes as planned God willing. It is so far so good.” Satro confessed to Kawowo Sports.

Satro is expected to return to Uganda by 1st March 2020 before the final decision is taken.