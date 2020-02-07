Saturday February 08, 2020

Mandela National stadium, Namboole 3pm

Hosts SC Villa will bank on a decent record against Proline when the two square off at Mandela National stadium, Namboole on Saturday.

The 16-time league winners have won five of the previous seven league meetings including a first round disputed walkover at Lugogo early into this season.

Edward Kaziba’s side, third on the log with 34 points will be keen to stop any threats their relegation fighting opponents will pose after they failed to beat another struggling side, Police on Tuesday.

Twice they led but Police snatched a point and Kaziba is aware of the threat Proline will pose if he draws reference from the Tuesday game.

Fred Agandu could be unleashed by the Jogoos after completing the move but all eyes will be on Derrick Ndahiro, Bashir Mutanda, Nicholas Kabonge and Ambrose Kirya to spur the hosts.

Proline, bottom of the log with only 15 points in 20 league games will rely on veterans Hamis Kiiza and Brian Umony for goals upfront with Mustafa Mujjuzi and company keeping things tight at the back.