The beautiful game of football has offered winger Muwadda Mawejje has been offered a second bite at the curry in his football career.

On loan to Bright Stars from Wakiso Giants, Muwadda was virtually on his peak during the home team’s 3-0 comprehensive win against Busoga United on a rain laden day at Kavumba Recreational Centre, Wakiso.

Ronald Sempala, Jamila Kalisa and Joseph Janjali were all on target for Paul Kiwanuka’s coached side.

Muwadda ran rings around the opposition and had assisted the first two goals scored by Sempala and Kalisa.

The former Sports Club Victoria University and KCCA player has since released a strong message.

Never stop when you are tired. Stop when it’s done. Even when you fall ten times, stand up the eleventh time. The crown is for those that never give up….. I am so thankful. Muwada Mawejje, Right winger

After meeting Janjali’s cris-passing pass to the wing flank, Muwadda drove inside the goal area and laid the ball for Sempala’s easiest of all tap-ins for the first goal.

The second goal was a cross from the right wing that Kalisa controlled all alone in the penalty area but evading the goalkeeper Rogers Omedwa to slot the ball in an empty net.

Muwadda was lifted by teammates after Kalisa’s goal during the celebration.

After the match, he was deservedly named the Pilsner man of the match, earning a plaque (handed over by Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry) and cash worth Shs 100,000.

After an impressive five wins in six games of the second round, Bright Stars will switch their attention to the Stanbic Uganda Cup when they host Free Stars at Kavumba next week.