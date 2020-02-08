Home Rugby Impis 12-16 Hippos in Pictures | Nile Special Stout Rugby Premiership Rugby Impis 12-16 Hippos in Pictures | Nile Special Stout Rugby Premiership By Edgar Kazibwe - February 8, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Telegram Impis succumbed to another Nile Special Stout Rugby Premiership loss, this time to Robert Seguya’s Hippos at Makerere Rugby Grounds on Saturday. Here are some photos from the match; Edgar Kazibwe | Kawowo Sports Scrummage between Impis and Hippos players Edgar Kazibwe | Kawowo Sports Action between Impis and Hippos Edgar Kazibwe | Kawowo Sports Impis’ Scrum-half Kyomuhendo Twaha receives the ball from line out action Edgar Kazibwe | Kawowo Sports Hippos’ Meddy Mapesa attempts to dodge a tackle at Makerere Rugby Grounds RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Football Bulega, Khalifa renew acquaintances as Kawempe, Kampala Queens face-off Rugby LIVE: Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League Updates | Matchday 8 Rugby Impis dare Jinja Hippos at The Graveyard LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest news Nedbank Cup: Playing time for Onyango, Waiswa as Mamelodi Sundowns eject... February 8, 2020