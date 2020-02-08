Saturday, February 8, 2020:

4.30 pm: Makerere Impis vs Jinja Hippos at The Graveyard.

Makerere Impis welcome Jinja Hippos to The Graveyard in Matchday 8 of the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League with their hearts yearning for the first win of the season.

The youthful side lies at the bottom of the table with a single losing bonus point to show for their time since gaining immediate promotion from the Central Region Championship.

It has been a tough welcome back to the league for Impis with alternating playing and administrative challenges but the club seem to have put that behind them going into this encounter.

Captain Muhiire is optimistic that his peers will repay their fans’ loyalty and undying support with beautiful rugby and a deserved win.

WE ARE LOOKING TO PLAY BEAUTIFUL RUGBY AND GIVE OUR FANS AND THE UNIVERSITY WHAT THEY DESERVE, AND THAT’S A WIN. Makerere Impis captain, Spencer Muhiire

Jinja Hippos are doing less talking and more rugby. With two wins on their card against Rhinos & Rams and a couple of close margin losses against Mongers and Black Pirates, the Hippos have been a decent outfit this season.

Uganda Rugby Cranes national team head coach Robert Seguya has turned the Hippos into an organized and competitive top tier side that are in the league to stay.

The long trip to Makerere will be another opportunity for Jinja Hippos to show what they’re capable of against a team whose strength they can match.