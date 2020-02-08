Saturday, February 8, 2020:

4.30 pm: Rhinos vs Kobs at Legends Rugby Club

Kobs take on Rhinos in another of the numerous Legends Rugby Club derbies during Matchday 8 of the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League.

The Blue Army, as they are popularly known, aims to stay hot on the heels of leaders Heathens RFC who overcame Buffaloes on Friday night in the Kyadondo derby.

Kobs are in second place, 9 points behind the defending champions Heathens with a game to spare; their only loss coming in the opening match of the league.

Rhinos, on the other hand, are having a disaster of a season and are currently second from the bottom with only one win against the newly-promoted outfit, Makerere Impis.

Ultimately, Davis Kyewalabye’s charges will be running onto the turf with their minds set on securing a bonus point victory from the match.

Joseph Aredo returns to full activity from the national sevens camp, at outside center in the midfield out of his preferred playing position. He will be providing more stability to the squad who have arguably the best backline in the league at the moment.

Rhinos will be happy to get at least a losing bonus point from this match and if they win it, there will be more people smiling than just their loyal fans.