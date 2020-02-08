Uganda Premier League (Match Day 21 – Saturday Results):

Kyetume 1-1 URA

Uganda Premier League newcomers Kyetume held Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) to a one all draw at the Mighty Arena stadium in Jinja.

Midfielder Saidi Kyeyune cancelled out veteran Robert Ssentongo’s opener as the two sides smiled back home with at least a point.

Ssentongo gave the home side the lead in the opening stanza of the game with a well taken penalty past goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi following a handball call by Paul Patrick Mbowa in the forbidden area.

This was Alex Musongola Isabirye’s first game at Kyetume as head coach in his second tenure.

The Slaughters as they are christened took command of the first half.

Then came the talking point of the game with 17 minutes to play.

Kyeyune who has had stellar performances for URA then brought the game level with a stunning equalizer past goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa.

URA skipper Shafiq Kuchi Kagimu set up Kyeyune whose shot taken 25 yards from goal loosened the goal nets and play was halted for some time to sort out the mess.

This is URA’s 10th draw of the season in 21 games, the most number of stalemates by a single club in the league.

The tax collectors coached by Sam Ssimbwa improve by a point to 34 points, 12 shy of the leaders Vipers who still have a game in hand on Sunday against BUL in Njeru.

Next for URA FC is a Uganda Cup game against Nyamityobora before league games against Vipers and Express FC.

Kyetume host Kigezi Homeboyz in Uganda Cup ahead of a home league game with Mbarara City FC.

Team Line Ups:

Kyetume XI: Joel Mutakubwa (G.K), Benon Tahomera, Emanuel Obua, Charles Musoke, Jonathan Mugabi, Julius Lule, Rahmatah Kagimu, Denis Lubowa, Feni Ali, Robert Ssentongo, Dan Birikwalira.

URA XI: Nafian Alionzi (XI), Ashraf Mandela, Brian Majwega, Patrick Mbowa, Benjamin Nyakoojo, Ivan Sserubiri, Joachim Ojera, Saidi Kyeyune, Cromwell Rwothomio, Shafic Kagimu, Michael Birungi