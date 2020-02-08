Uganda Premier League (Match Day 21 – Saturday Results):

Sports Club Villa 2-1 Proline

Proline Kyetume 1-1 URA

Sports Club Villa scored a late winner in the 2-1 home victory over Proline at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on Saturday.

Recovering from a goal down, the Jogoos on return to Namboole scored through Ambrose Kirya’s penalty and a late-late winner from Benson Muhindo.

Experienced striker Hamis “Diego” Kizza had got the opener in the 18th minute for Proline as the visitors carried a slim 1-0 lead to the mandatory half way mark.

Kizza rounded goalkeeper Saidi Keni following Hakim Kiwanuka’s earlier goal bound shot.

Kirya’s penalty arrived with a quarter of an hour to play when Richard Ajuna had fouled Kirya himself in the forbidden area.

Muhindo found the winning goal in the third minute of added time off midfielder Amir Kakomo’s assist.

The Jogoos attained their 10th victory of the season as they have now accumulated 37 points, nine shy of the leaders Vipers who have a game in hand away to BUL on Sunday.

Proline suffered their 12th loss of the season, remaining bottom logged with just 15 points from 21 points.

Next matches:

Sports Club Villa will host once again in the next league encounter against West Nile based Onduparaka on Wednesday, 19th February 2020.

On the same day, Proline will be at their Lugogo fortress against Jinja’s BUL.

Team Line Ups:

SC Villa XI: Saidi Keni (G.K), Ibrahim Kibumba, Derrick Ndahiro, Moses Kiggundu, Asuman Alishe, Amir Kakomo, Fred Agandu, David Owori, Ambrose Kirya, Ronald Magwali, Yayo Lutimba

Proline XI: Hassan Matovu (G.K), James Begisa, Sendi Ibrahim, Musitafa Mujuzi, Richard Ajuna, Arnold Sserunjogi, Ibrahim Wamannah, Bright Anukani, Hamis Kizza, Rodgers Mato, Hakim Kiwanuka