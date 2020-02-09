AFCON 2021 Qualifiers (Group L – Match Day 3)

Monday, 23rd March 2020: Benin Vs Lesotho – Porto Novo

Lesotho football head coach Thabo Senong has named a provisional team of 29 players that will start preparations for the AFCON 2021 qualifiers.

The Likunia will face the Benin Squirrels in Porto Novo during match day three of the group L duel on 23rd March 2020 when the qualifiers take return.

It is a blend of the youth and experienced as Senong seeks quick answers to a slow start.

There are three goalkeepers on the team in Thabiso Lichaba, Monaheng Ramalefane and Sekhoane Moerane.

Skipper Basia Makepe leads the cast of the nine defenders on the team.

Others include trusted left back Sello Bokang, Nkau Lerotholi, Kopano Tseka, Lisema Lebokollane, Motlomelo Mkhwanazi, Lesia Thetsane, Thabang Malane, and Refiloe Mothae

The midfielders on the provisional team are 11 led by Jane Thabants’o.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE Some of the Lesotho players

Other midfielders include; Thabo Seakhoa, Thabo Matsoele, Ts’epo Toloane, Hlompho Kalake, Lehlohonolo Fothoane, Tshwarelo Bereng, Lits’epe Marabe, Tumelo Khutlang, Luciano Matsoso and Tieho Ntulo.

Experienced forward Motebang Sera is among the six forwards.

The five other strikers set to face Benin will include; Mokone Marabe, Monyanetheli Ntobo, Thabang Rabi, Nkoto Masoabi and Tseliso Botsane.

Lesotho is housed in group L alongside three other West African countries Nigeria, Benin and Sierra Leone.

Nigeria comfortably leads the group with six points from two matches.

Benin is currently second with three points.

Both Lesotho and Sierra Leone have picked a point apiece.

Lesotho Provisional Team:

Goalkeepers: Thabiso Lichaba, Monaheng Ramalefane, Sekhoane Moerane

Defenders: Basia Makepe (Captain), Nkau Lerotholi, Kopano Tseka, Lisema Lebokollane, Motlomelo Mkhwanazi, Sello Bokang, Lesia Thetsane, Thabang Malane, Refiloe Mothae

Midfielders: Thabo Seakhoa, Thabo Matsoele, Ts’epo Toloane, Hlompho Kalake, Lehlohonolo Fothoane, Tshwarelo Bereng, Jane Thabants’o, Lits’epe Marabe, Tumelo Khutlang, Luciano Matsoso, Tieho Ntulo

Strikers: Mokone Marabe, Monyanetheli Ntobo, Thabang Rabi, Nkoto Masoabi, Motebang Sera, Tseliso Botsane

Head coach: Thabo Senong