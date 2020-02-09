FUFA Women Super League

Sunday, 9 th February 2020

February 2020 Uganda Martyrs High School 2-0 Lady Doves

Lady Doves unbeaten run in the FUFA Women Super League this season came to a surprising end after falling to Uganda Martyrs High School on Sunday.

The School side put up a spirited performance to stun Lady Doves, winning 2-0 in the game played at St. Gerald’s Stadium, Lubaga.

Nakasi Latifa scored a second half brace to guide Roger Nkugwa’s charges to victory, their third in the season.

The result saw Lady Doves lose the top spot in the league standings to Kawempe Muslim who won 1-0 against Kampala Queens on the same day.

Despite having, an inexperienced squad, Uganda Martyrs have continued to put up surprising performances since their loss to Kawempe at the start of the season.

The result lifts Uganda Martyrs High School to third place on 10 points while Lady Doves drop to second place on 13 points.