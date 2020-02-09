Olila High School registered their first win in the FUFA Women Super League this season after overcoming She Corporate in Soroti on Sunday.

After losing the previous four games, Olila finally earned their first win, defeating She Corporate 2-0 thanks to goals from Amoding ‘Falcao’ Siporosa and Cecilia Apiding.

She Corporate despite having a very good squad on paper have been far from impressing with their biggest challenge being scoring goals.

The Nakawa based side has managed to score just two goals in the five games played.

There is already talk that head coach Ali Zzinda could lose his job and is perhaps living on borrowed time.